Resource Alert: Rewarding sales teams without putting the company at risk

How should compliance leaders deal with the challenges of putting employees in the middle of competing corporate objectives — between the pressure to succeed and the pressure to comply?

Incentives send a loud yet unspoken message about “what the organization really wants,” and bad behavior can hide behind good performance. But should employees need incentives to do the right thing?

In this FCPA Blog+ Chat Large, Richard Bistrong and Richard L. Cassin ask if salespersons can ever be incentivized without putting the company at risk?

This exclusive FCPA Blog+ video is publicly available until

September 26, 2020.

FCPA Blog+ members have unlimited access to the video library that covers topics including: The Travel Act, why FCPA defendants plead guilty, the use of agents, the local law defense, corporate mens rea, journalistic standards, and more. New videos are added regularly.

Members also have exclusive access to the FCPA Blog’s Annual Enforcement Reports, Enforcement Index, the FCPA Expert Certification Exam, and more.

To learn more about why you should become a member of FCPA Blog+, click here.

For instant access, Join FCPA Blog+ Today.