 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Third Party Risk Analyst

Job Title: Third Party Risk Analyst

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: McLean, Virginia USA (Temporarily Remote)

Description: Maintain responsibility for coordinating the collection and assessment of data bearing on compliance, reputational, and other risks created by third parties engaged by Booz Allen, advising business leaders around those risks, and helping to formulate mitigation and remediation activities in coordination with multiple corporate service and business teams. Help ensure that our risk assessment and management processes remain focused on all relevant compliance risks, are tailored to the specific third-party types with which we engage, and are scalable across a diverse, fast-paced and rapidly evolving business enterprise. . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *