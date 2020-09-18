Event: The Fifth International Debarment Colloquium (this year, it’s virtual)

The World Bank Group’s Office of Suspension and Debarment has announced a virtual version of the Fifth International Debarment Colloquium in late September and early October 2020.

Representatives from multilateral organizations, government, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and academia will host and participate in four virtual webinars over four consecutive weeks, starting on September 22 and continuing through September 30, October 6, and October 13, 2020.

The World Bank Group’s managing director and chief administrative officer, Shaolin Yang, said: “In the last ten years, the World Bank Group has recognized at least 440 debarments from other banks—and more than 520 of our own debarments were recognized by the other MDBs. Since the Bank Group’s sanctions system was created in 2007, it has adjudicated nearly 400 cases and sanctioned close to 700 firms and individuals.”

Speakers this year will include Collin Swan (World Bank Office of Suspension & Debarment, Washington DC), Jessica Tillipman (Senior Editor of the FCPA Blog and Assistant Dean at the George Washington Law School, Washington DC), Juan Ronderos (Sanctions Officer for the Inter-American Development Bank Group, Washington DC), among many others.

Event Details

Dates: September 22, September 30, October 6, October 13, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM (EST)

Location: WebEx

Contact: Caroline Wachtell [email protected]

An overview of the event, agenda, and registration links are here.