IACA now accepting Masters program applications

The International Anti-Corruption Academy, based near Vienna, Austria, is now accepting applications for its two part-time, online Masters programs.

The Master in Anti-Corruption Studies offers a series of interdisciplinary online modules that concentrate on concepts and applied perspectives for preventing and countering corruption and establishing solid components of compliance.

The International Master in Anti-Corruption Compliance and Collective Action offers a rigorous, diverse, and innovative anti-corruption compliance and collective action curriculum. It reflects a variety of academic disciplines necessary for providing comprehensive insight into corruption, anti-corruption, compliance systems, and collective actions schemes while offering the practical know–how and expertise from non–academic fields through Compliance Labs and other innovative tools.

As a long-time visiting professor at IACA, I can personally vouch for the quality of the in-class learning experience and the professional opportunities its graduates go on to pursue.

Both programs take two years to complete, including writing a thesis.

Though traditionally taught in person at IACA’s historic headquarters outside Vienna, these programs are now online.

Applications for both programs are due September 20, with financial aid applications due September 15.