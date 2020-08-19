World Bank announces two debarments for ‘fraudulent practices’

The World Bank Group debarred a Colombia construction company for 18 months Wednesday for misconduct related to a bank-financed flood-control project in Bogota.

CASS Constructores S.A.S., a firm that provides civil works construction services, “knowingly misrepresented the composition and the roles within a consortium of three companies that ultimately won a World Bank-financed contract,” according to the bank’s release.

As part of a settlement, the company acknowledged “responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practices under World Bank procurement regulations.” It also agreed to meet enhanced corporate compliance guidelines as a condition of release from debarment.

The project was the Río Bogotá Environmental Recuperation and Flood Control Project.

During the debarment, CASS Constructores S.A.S. is ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by any unit of the World Bank.

The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

* * *

In a separate action Wednesday, the World Bank debarred an Ugandan national for fraudulent practices in connection with an agricultural project.

Josephine Namaganda, an individual consultant, was debarred for 15 months.

The World Bank said in a statement: “According to the facts of the case, as an individual consultant, Ms. Namaganda misrepresented her accounting qualifications through false certificates to meet the requirements for a World Bank-financed tender, which is a fraudulent practice.”

The project was the Agricultural Technology and Agribusiness Advisory Services Project in Uganda.

Namaganda is ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects during her debarment. She accepted responsibility and agreed to meet compliance criteria as a condition of release from debarment.

Her debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks.

* * *

A list of all World Bank debarred entities and individuals is here.