 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Germany triggers international manhunt for missing Wirecard executive

Wirecard AG’s former chief operating officer is on the run from German police, who are now asking for help tracking him down.

Jan Marsalek appears on a wanted poster released this week by Germany’s federal police agency, the Bundeskriminalamt or BKA.

Marsalek and other Wirecard executives are accused of booking phony revenues of at least $2 billion. German prosecutors allege that the payment-processing company used the fake revenue to borrow at least $3 billion.

Most of the company’s cash has disappeared, investigators said.

In July, German prosecutors arrested former CEO Markus Braun and two other former Wirecard executives.

But Marsalek, 40, has been on the run. He was first reported to be in Belarus or maybe Russia.

At Germany’s request, Interpol has also issued a red notice for Marsalek.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a person pending extradition.

The BKA released the wanted poster for Marsalek in both German and English versions.

Interpol’s public red notice for Marsalek says he’s Austrian, and wanted for violating German securities laws, criminal breach of trust, and an “especially serious case of fraud.”

A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest an alleged fugitive.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *