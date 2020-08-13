Germany triggers international manhunt for missing Wirecard executive

Wirecard AG’s former chief operating officer is on the run from German police, who are now asking for help tracking him down.

Jan Marsalek appears on a wanted poster released this week by Germany’s federal police agency, the Bundeskriminalamt or BKA.

Marsalek and other Wirecard executives are accused of booking phony revenues of at least $2 billion. German prosecutors allege that the payment-processing company used the fake revenue to borrow at least $3 billion.

Most of the company’s cash has disappeared, investigators said.

In July, German prosecutors arrested former CEO Markus Braun and two other former Wirecard executives.

But Marsalek, 40, has been on the run. He was first reported to be in Belarus or maybe Russia.

At Germany’s request, Interpol has also issued a red notice for Marsalek.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a person pending extradition.

The BKA released the wanted poster for Marsalek in both German and English versions.

Interpol’s public red notice for Marsalek says he’s Austrian, and wanted for violating German securities laws, criminal breach of trust, and an “especially serious case of fraud.”

