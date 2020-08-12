Job: Director, Ethics & Compliance

 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job Title: Director, Ethics & Compliance

Employer: Beyond Meat

Location: El Segundo, California USA

Description: The Director, Ethics & Compliance will hold a critical role leading Beyond Meat’s enterprise-wide risk management and compliance program, responsible for designing and implementing procedures to mitigate legal and regulatory risk across Beyond Meat’s global business. This individual will be responsible for implementing compliance strategy, and partnering with the business to ensure the design, implementation, monitoring and testing of controls that comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations globally. . . Continue reading

