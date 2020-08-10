Resource Alert: Every change in the Chinese translation of the Second Edition of the FCPA Resource Guide

The DOJ and SEC published the Second Edition of A Resource Guide to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act last month, and Covington & Burling has translated it into Chinese.
A lot of important FCPA-related enforcement actions and legal changes have occurred since 2012, and the Second Edition covers them.
There are fresh discussions about hospitality and gifts, third-party payments, successor liability — and what it means for due diligence in mergers and acquisitions, and so on.
The Second Edition of A Resource Guide to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (July 2020) is here.
Covington’s unofficial Chinese translation can be found here.
Here’s a highlighted version of the Chinese translation showing what’s new:A_Resource_Guide_to_the_US_Foreign_Corrupt_Practices_Act_Second_Edition_EN_CN_Redline
Download the highlighted version here.
Our thanks to Eric Carlson and Helen Hwang who co-lead Covington & Burling’s Asia compliance and investigations practice, for making this resource available to readers of the FCPA Blog.
