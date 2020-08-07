Here are the Hong Kong officials OFAC sanctioned today

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on 11 Hong Kong officials Friday, including the territory’s head of state, for “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong.”

In a statement, Treasury said China’s new national security law has allowed its “security services to operate [in Hong Kong] with impunity.” The statement said China’s action has also undermined the rule of law in Hong Kong and set the “groundwork for censorship of any individuals or outlets that are deemed unfriendly to China.”

The new OFAC designations ban U.S. or foreign nationals from doing business with those named. The sanctions also require U.S. banks to freeze any assets in the United States of the individuals.

The Treasury Department said the 11 people designated Friday are “responsible for the degradation of Hong Kong’s autonomy.”

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The sanctioned officials include Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who functions as head of state for the special administrative region.

Three Hong Kong police officials were designated, along with several officials from the local security service.

———

Here are the full OFAC designations pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13936:

CHAN, Eric (a.k.a. CHAN, Eric Kwok-ki; a.k.a. CHAN, Kwok-ki (Chinese Simplified: 陈国基; Chinese Traditional: 陳國基)), Flat F, 20 Floor, Block 2, Royal Ascot, Shatin, Hong Kong; DOB 05 Apr 1959; POB Hong Kong; nationality Hong Kong; Gender Male; National ID No. G142458A (Hong Kong); Secretary General, Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (individual) [HK-EO13936].

CHENG, Teresa (a.k.a. CHENG, Teresa Yeuk-wah; a.k.a. CHENG, Yeuk Wah), House No. 4, Villa De Mer, 5 Lok Chui Street, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong; DOB 11 Nov 1958; POB Hong Kong; nationality Hong Kong; Gender Female; Passport KJ0221326 (Hong Kong) issued 28 Jan 2012 expires 28 Jan 2022; National ID No. G579067A (Hong Kong); Secretary for Justice (individual) [HK-EO13936].

LAM, Carrie (a.k.a. LAM CHENG, Carrie Yuet-ngor; a.k.a. LAM CHENG, Yuet-ngor (Chinese Simplified: 林郑月娥; Chinese Traditional: 林鄭月娥)), Victoria House, No. 15 Barker Road, The Peak, Hong Kong; DOB 13 May 1957; POB Hong Kong; nationality Hong Kong; Gender Female; Passport KJ0505670 (Hong Kong) issued 13 Apr 2016 expires 13 Apr 2026; National ID No. D3356664 (Hong Kong); Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (individual) [HK-EO13936].

LEE, John Ka-chiu (a.k.a. LEE, John; a.k.a. LEE, Ka Chiu (Chinese Traditional: 李家超); a.k.a. “LI, Jiachao”), Flat A, 5/F, Block 2, King’s Park Villa, No. 1 King’s Park Rise, Homantin, Kowloon, Hong Kong; DOB 07 Dec 1957; Gender Male; National ID No. G0286787 (Hong Kong); Secretary for Security (individual) [HK-EO13936].

LO, Stephen (a.k.a. LO, Stephen Wai-chung; a.k.a. LO, Wai-chung (Chinese Traditional: 盧偉聰; Chinese Simplified: 卢伟聪)), Hong Kong; DOB 19 Nov 1961; POB Hong Kong; nationality Hong Kong; Gender Male; National ID No. E8586768 (Hong Kong) (individual) [HK-EO13936].

LUO, Huining (Chinese Simplified: 骆惠宁; Chinese Traditional: 駱惠寧), Hong Kong; DOB 05 Oct 1954; POB Dangtu, China; nationality China; Gender Male; National ID No. 340103195410053558 (China); Director, Hong Kong Liaison Office (individual) [HK-EO13936].

TANG, Chris (a.k.a. TANG, Ping-keung (Chinese Traditional: 鄧炳強)), 1 Arsenal Street, Hong Kong; DOB 04 Jul 1965; POB Hong Kong; nationality Hong Kong; Gender Male; Passport KJ0638810 (Hong Kong) issued 14 Oct 2017 expires 14 Oct 2027; National ID No. D4118015 (Hong Kong); Commissioner of Police (individual) [HK-EO13936].

TSANG, Erick (a.k.a. CENG, Guowei; a.k.a. TSANG, Erick Kwok-wai; a.k.a. TSANG, Kwok-wai (Chinese Traditional: 曾國衞; Chinese Simplified: 曾国卫); a.k.a. ZENG, Guowei), Flat 5F, Block 6, New Jade Gardens, Chaiwan, Hong Kong; DOB 01 Sep 1963; POB Hong Kong; nationality Hong Kong; Gender Male; National ID No. E9963190 (Hong Kong); Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs (individual) [HK-EO13936].

XIA, Baolong (Chinese Simplified: 夏宝龙; Chinese Traditional: 夏寶龍), China; DOB 01 Dec 1952 to 31 Dec 1952; POB Tianjin, China; Gender Male; Director, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council (individual) [HK-EO13936].

ZHANG, Xiaoming (Chinese Simplified: 张晓明; Chinese Traditional: 張曉明), China; DOB 03 Sep 1963; POB Taizhou, China; nationality China; Gender Male; National ID No. 11010819630903003X (China); Deputy Director, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council (individual) [HK-EO13936].

ZHENG, Yanxiong (Chinese Simplified: 郑雁雄; Chinese Traditional: 鄭雁雄), Apt 608, 50 Huali Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510623, China; DOB 25 Aug 1963; POB Shantou, China; nationality China; Gender Male; Passport SE0226769 (China) issued 10 Aug 2016 expires 10 Aug 2021; National ID No. 440111196308254212 (China); Director, Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong (individual) [HK-EO13936].