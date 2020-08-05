Job: Compliance Director

Job Title: Compliance Director
Employer: Prologis
Location: Denver, Colorado USA
Description: Prologis’s global ethics and compliance program is dedicated to promoting a culture that champions ethical business practices and cohesion to all applicable laws. The Compliance Director will serve as a key advocate of our program and will craft the development, implementation, administration and monitoring of various compliance program initiatives, systems and controls. . . Continue reading
No comment yet, add your voice below!