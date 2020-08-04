Job: Associate Director – Compliance Lead

Job Title: Associate Director – Compliance Lead

Employer: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Location: Munich, Germany

Description: The Associate Director, Compliance Lead, Germany (“Compliance Lead – Germany”) will be responsible for leading, driving, and managing all aspects of Alexion’s Global Compliance Program for Germany. In this role, the Compliance Lead – Germany will actively participate on the Germany Leadership Team (“GLT”), interact frequently with cross-functional Leadership Teams, and be responsible for providing strategic direction and general compliance guidance. . . Continue reading