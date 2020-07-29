After another UWO failure, is it time for the UK to partner with private firms?

Last month, the National Crime Agency — the UK’s equivalent to the FBI — suffered a huge blow in its fight against grand corruption, when a judge threw out its application for an appeal against a previous decision by the courts to discharge “unexplained wealth orders” against family members of former Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In 2017, when the UK government passed the Criminal Finances Act (CFA) known colloquially as the “McMafia Law,” it was intended to supplement the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA). One of the CFA’s main provisions relates to what the UK refers to as these Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs).

UWOs were intended to empower UK law enforcement agencies to attack the UK-based assets of high-net-worth individuals with shady pasts who owned questionable origin assets. They could also be used to target UK-held assets of politically exposed persons (PEPs) suspected of grand corruption in their home states.

There are two cases at the center of the furor here. The first centers around the former Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and his family. Nazarbayev is suspected of perpetrating widespread public corruption in his country. The family owns several properties in the UK valued in tens of millions of pounds. It was these properties that the National Crime Agency or NCA attacked using a UWO and Interim Freezing Order powers last year, revealed in a joint story by Transparency International, Finance Uncovered, and the BBC in March.

A second UWO, this time targeting Nurali Aliyev, who is the grandson of former president Nazarbayev, was successfully overturned last month. The judge ruled that there was “no compelling reason” why an appeal of her decision should be heard. The full Nazarbayev family tale is much longer and beyond this article’s scope, but this recent ruling marks a troubling development in the use of UWOs as a tool to fight financial crime in the UK.

Before explaining this turning point further, it would be helpful to give a brief overview of the UWO process. UWOs are targeted at property held by someone who appears to possess unexplained wealth. UWOs are also often accompanied by Interim Freezing Orders to prevent asset disposal before the UWO process is complete. Importantly, the NCA was always wary of the possibility that if it froze a suspect’s assets and then went on to lose the case, it could be liable for substantial costs and damages.

This risk historically caused the National Crime Agency to be more reluctant to pursue POCA -UWO cases. Instead, it carefully selected only those cases with the highest chance of success, rather than those that would greatly benefit. This was a source of great frustration for local police forces who would identify targets for UWO relief only to have them declined by the NCA.

A UWO requires the defendant to explain the derivation of an asset and how it was obtained. Significantly, the defendant also has to show that their legitimate income was sufficient to finance the asset concerned. If the defendant fails to provide an adequate explanation, then the asset could be deemed recoverable property under POCA.

Returning to the troubling development above, the news that the UWO against Nazarbayev’s grandson Nurali Aliyev has been overturned is hugely significant. Herein lies the UK government’s dilemma. The burden of proof threshold required for the NCA to obtain a UWO is low. This low bar appears to have irked the judiciary, which would appear to have considered it so low that it has effectively been considered unfair.

The recent judgment in the Aliyev family case is significant on multiple levels. For instance, the court concluded that the use of offshore structures to hold assets was not sufficient grounds to issue a UWO. The judge held that the facts need to “give rise to an irresistible inference that the property could have been derived from crime.”

How the UK government addresses this issue will be critical, especially as the defendants seek adverse costs of £1.5 million ($1.9 million) against the NCA, potentially opening the floodgates for others to follow suit. This is a staggering sum considering the context of the NCA’s annual budget of £4 million ($5 million).

Law enforcement agencies may now be reconsidering what they once wished for. The Criminal Finances Act and its UWOs appeared to be manna from heaven, enabling the UK government to target suspects via the NCA. Still, this process also raised liability and burden of proof concerns from the beginning.

The NCA’s legitimate fear that it could be rendered liable for damages for the wrongful freezing of assets is one that we asset recovery lawyers have to manage with our clients frequently. Any case that enters the civil courts is anticipated to generate significant push-back. With this resistance comes increased workload, costs, and risks. The NCA is now on the back foot, and both PEPs and crooks will be aware of this ruling’s significance.

What can the UK government do to address the problem? It certainly cannot render the process any simpler, primarily because its fairness has already been called into question. So if the CFA/POCA were amended, what should those amendments look like?

There is a role for asset recovery professionals to be engaged by the state to work hand-in-glove with law enforcement authorities. We would likely have to agree on a success fee approach of some kind, as law enforcement agencies are unlikely to have the budget to fund our efforts. I acknowledge that some might raise ethical or confidentiality concerns about information sharing between public and private actors. Yet as private lawyers, we are entrusted with very sensitive and confidential client material all the time. Regardless, I do not believe that the existing UK legislation would enable such a public-private liaison, so it would likely need to be redrafted in light of this NCA setback.

One of the key advantages of involving asset recovery firms is our expertise in interrogating and pulling apart offshore asset protection structures. From my understanding, one of the main problems the NCA faces is its inability to pierce the opaque offshore companies used to hide the true ownership of the assets concerned. This task is something asset recovery lawyers regularly undertake, across numerous jurisdictions around the globe.

If the UK does consider rewriting the legislation, it is this aspect of the law that I would urge it to consider changing. This move would enable firms like ours to bring our civil expertise and knowledge of the offshore world to the table in order to help the UK’s efforts to combat illegal financial activity.

The question that law-abiding citizens must ask themselves is this: does it matter if a percentage of the recovery goes to the private sector rather than the state, as long as the crook doesn’t get to keep it? There is no doubt this proposition will generate debate.

With thanks to Tony McClements, Senior Investigator at Martin Kenney & Co, for his assistance with this post. He served for 33 years with UK police forces and has specialized in Fraud & Financial Investigation since 1998. He is also a lecturer in these subjects at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN).