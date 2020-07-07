Resource Alert: NCPA releases updated mapping of anti-corruption authorities

The effort to understand and coordinate global anti-corruption enforcement continues with the work of the Network of Corruption Prevention Authorities.

Associated with the Council of Europe, the NCPA is an association of anti-corruption agencies from across the world. They collect and exchange anti-corruption standards, information, and best practices; do capacity-building in member agencies; empower those agencies to become truly autonomous and independent, and push for the broader adoption of international standards.

NCPA’s rotating presidency is currently held by the Agence Francaise Anticorruption (AFA), which makes sense. France has become an innovator in anti-corruption compliance and enforcement, with AFA at the epicenter. The world is better off for France’s leadership in this area.

Esther Ullberg and I previously wrote about the NCPA’s important new global mapping of anti-corruption authorities. That mapping has recently been updated, with further analysis and graphs, as well as references to leading anti-corruption publications.

There can be little question that coordinated inter-agency enforcement is the way of the future. Remember that it’s only been 25 years since the famed “Corruption Eruption” of the 1990s when the world turned its collective eye toward preventing corruption. The changes in laws, norms, and practices are nothing short of a revolution, but history teaches that revolutions take time to produce effective institutions. Think France in 1810, or South Africa in 2010 – that may be where the world is now on the road toward effectively deterring global corruption. Public support for anti-corruption measures is stronger than it’s ever been, but not as strong as it needs to be.

International conventions and national laws are in place for the first time, but enforcement remains quite spotty. Government agencies across national boundaries share information, harmonize standards and coordinate enforcement, but only some countries, some of the time. That level playing field we all seek? At the moment, it’s a motocross track.

But we’re getting there. Hence the need for the NCPA. It’s a sign of where we are and where we’re going.