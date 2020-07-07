 Skip to content

Harry Cassin
Andy Spalding
Jessica Tillipman
Bill Steinman
Richard L. Cassin
Elizabeth K. Spahn
Cody Worthington
Julie DiMauro
Thomas Fox
Marc Alain Bohn
Bill Waite
Shruti J. Shah
Russell A. Stamets
Richard Bistrong
Eric Carlson
Job: Senior Corporate Counsel, Compliance

Job Title: Senior Corporate Counsel, Compliance

Employer: Tesla

Location: Fremont, California USA

Description: Conduct internal investigations, as needed, of potential violations of law or Tesla policy, and where investigations reveal gaps in controls, work with the business and Tesla’s Internal Audit Team to put in place additional processes and controls. Conduct proposed vendor and third-party supplier screenings to identify and mitigate potential FCPA and OFAC non-compliance risks to assist Vehicle and Energy Sales teams with pre-contracting due diligence. . . Continue reading

