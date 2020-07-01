FCPA enforcement report for Q2 2020

During the second calendar quarter — amid the Covid-19 lockdown — there were two corporate FCPA enforcement actions. For comparison, during the second calendar quarter last year, there were three corporate FCPA enforcement actions, and during Q2 2018, there were five corporate FCPA enforcement actions.

Two individuals were sentenced by videoconference during the second quarter. There were two jury convictions for FCPA offenses, and the DOJ announced charges against one new defendant.

There were three corporate declinations.

Here’s what happened:

DOJ / SEC Enforcement Resolutions

Novartis AG (June 25, 2020) and two subsidiaries (one current and one former) paid the DOJ and SEC $346.7 in penalties and disgorgement to resolve FCPA offenses in Greece, Vietnam, and South Korea. Novartis Hellas S.A.C.I. paid a criminal penalty of $225 million and entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ. Former Novartis subsidiary Alcon Pte Ltd. separately paid a criminal penalty of $8.9 million and also entered into a DPA. In the SEC enforcement action, Novartis AG disgorged $92.3 million plus prejudgment interest of $20.5 million.

Eni S.p.A (April 17, 2020) paid the SEC $24.5 million to resolve FCPA violations in Algeria, consisting of $19.75 million in disgorgement plus prejudgment interest of $4.75 million. The SEC charged Eni with violating the FCPA’s books and records and internal accounting controls provisions. An Eni subsidiary, Saipem, paid $215 million to the intermediary and was awarded at least seven contracts from Sonatrach, Algeria’s state energy company. Some of the money was transferred through offshore shell companies to Algerian officials, including the energy minister.