Job: Senior Compliance Counsel

Job Title: Senior Compliance Counsel

Employer: Unity Technologies

Location: Austin, Texas USA

Description: Unity is looking for a Senior Compliance Counsel to join its growing legal team. In this role, you will lead some of Unity’s compliance functions and advise all levels of the organization, both domestically and internationally, on compliance-related matters. You will use your expertise to oversee strategic development, improvement, and implementation of a robust compliance program consisting of policies, trainings, investigations, and risk assessments across a range of subject matters. . . Continue reading