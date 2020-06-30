 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Senior Compliance Counsel

Job Title: Senior Compliance Counsel

Employer: Unity Technologies

Location: Austin, Texas USA

Description: Unity is looking for a Senior Compliance Counsel to join its growing legal team. In this role, you will lead some of Unity’s compliance functions and advise all levels of the organization, both domestically and internationally, on compliance-related matters. You will use your expertise to oversee strategic development, improvement, and implementation of a robust compliance program consisting of policies, trainings, investigations, and risk assessments across a range of subject matters. . . Continue reading

