Compliance training video about third-party risks wins prestigious industry award

A compliance training video co-produced by Mastercard and now available to other corporations about the perils of inappropriate and unethical relationships with third parties has won a top award from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

From Beach House to Blackmail, the second compliance training film co-produced by Mastercard, was recognized from over 6,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the most significant awards of its kind.

The awarding body — the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts or AIVA — is an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative, and marketing firms. The Communicator Award of Distinction For Corporate Use is a leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications.

From Beach House to Blackmail is a 13-minute video intended to help provide compliance training for employees in supply chain management, sales, and support functions. The video I co-produced with Mastercard, with creative director Roy Cohn, is based on my story as an international sales executive and eventual FCPA defendant.

The video is narrated by Keith Slotter, former chief of the FBI’s Global Financial Crimes Program, and Angélique Parisot-Potter, a compliance leader with decades of experience in regions as diverse as South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

Karen Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Mastercard, said:

Third parties can play a vital role in business enablement, however, key to the success is managing the risk they bring to the ecosystem. Ensuring appropriate controls are in place to mitigate the risk, starts with a deep understanding of the risks to your business. In our recent anti-corruption training, once again, we engage our stakeholders through story telling of real-life cases in a way they can personally connect with. This innovative approach is effective in helping to remove blind spots as it gives people a relatable experience they will remember.

The first Mastercard co-produced compliance training video, Behind the Bribe, also won top industry awards, and continues to be a part of compliance training programs worldwide.

Here’s the one minute trailer for From Beach House to Blackmail:

To request a demo of the full thirteen-minute video or a licensing fee schedule, please click here.