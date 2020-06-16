Quiz Results: How well do you know the FCPA?

The FCPA Blog received over 2,500 responses to last week’s quiz. How did you compare with the rest of the community? Here are the results.

The average score was 7.94. Just 205 submissions received a perfect score of 10. Below is a breakdown of how each question was answered.

What does FCPA stand for?

What country enforces the FCPA?

What year was the FCPA enacted?

How many FCPA corporate resolutions have there been in 2020 so far?

The best way to track corporate FCPA enforcement actions is with the FCPA Blog Enforcement Index.

What company has the largest FCPA settlement of all time?

The anti-bribery provisions of the FCPA only apply to companies that file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (issuers).

Which agency enforces the FCPA?

Can non-U.S. citizens be prosecuted under the FCPA?

What industry is targeted by the FCPA?

A company can be prosecuted under both the UK Bribery Act and the FCPA for the same violations.

I’d like to thank everyone who participated and for the positive feedback. We hoped it would be a bit of fun for the community.

These results are as of the date of publication. We are not publishing the answer key as several organizations and educational institutions let us know they plan on using this quiz and we want to keep the playing field level.

The link to the original quiz (How well do you know the FCPA?) will stay live.

If you are interested in customizing this quiz with live reporting and tracking, please contact us.