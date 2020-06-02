 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Here’s every change the DOJ made Monday to its corporate compliance program evaluation guidance

The Justice Department Monday published a new version of its guidance on how it evaluates compliance programs when making corporate charging decisions.

The new version updates the original document from 2017 and another version from 2019.

Most of the changes are to make sure compliance programs aren’t “snapshots” but dynamic, and updated to fit new circumstances.

There is also new language about ensuring that the compliance function is adequately resourced.

The DOJ’s Brian Benczkowski said the revised version of the guidance “reflects additions based on our own experience and important feedback from the business and compliance communities.”

When deciding whether to bring an enforcement action against companies for FCPA and other violations, the DOJ evaluates the compliance program’s effectiveness.

The guidance is intended to help prosecutors conducting criminal investigations ask companies the right questions about their compliance programs. Compliance professionals also use the guidance when they’re designing and updating compliance programs.

The newest version of the guidance includes more focus on third-party risk and how the compliance program identifies and deals with it. For example, “Does the company engage in risk management of third parties throughout the lifespan of the relationship, or primarily during the onboarding process?”

The DOJ’s Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs (Updated June 2020) is here.

And here’s a compare version marked to show all the changes from the 2019 guidance.

2019 2020 compl eval compare

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *