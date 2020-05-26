Job: Corporate Compliance Counsel (Anti-bribery and Corruption)

Job Title: Corporate Compliance Counsel (Anti-bribery and Corruption)

Employer: Macquarie Group Limited

Location: New York, New York USA

Description: The role requires expertise and thought leadership in critical areas of compliance including anti-bribery and corruption, FCPA, third party management, training and awareness campaigns and executive engagement. You may also be asked to provide assistance in areas including whistleblowing, human rights and trade compliance, rendering relevant experience an advantage. . . Continue reading