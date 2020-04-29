 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

World Bank debars manufacturer for water-project fraud

The World Bank debarred a manufacturing company Wednesday for 30 months for fraud involving a water project in Uzbekistan.

Tashkent-based Mega-Mebiko JV LLC is ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects during the 30-month debarment.

The $100 million World Bank-funded project was designed to improve the availability, quality, and sustainability of public water supply services in the Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan, the World Bank said.

Mega-Mebiko misrepresented financial information, experience claims, and falsely stated that it had no conflicts of interest to win a project-financed contract, which are fraudulent practices under the World Bank Procurement Guidelines.

As a condition of the settlement, Mega-Mebiko acknowledged responsibility and took voluntary remedial actions. The company committed to developing an integrity compliance program and cooperate with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

Wednesday’s debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

A list of all World Bank debarred entities and individuals is here.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *