 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Why do small government contractors often fail to invest in ethics and compliance programs?

Over the past decade, the increase in global anti-corruption enforcement has profoundly impacted large, multinational corporations. Many of these companies have responded to the enforcement increase by investing heavily in sophisticated compliance programs designed to prevent or mitigate liability for anti-corruption violations.

The development of rigorous internal compliance programs has been particularly pronounced in the defense industry, especially among large, U.S. defense contractors. In comparison, small government contractors often fail to invest in ethics and compliance programs, leaving them at risk for compliance failures, fraud, and corruption.

This has created a critical gap in the defense industry supply chain, as many large contractors may partner with small companies that lack the sophistication and resources necessary to ensure compliance with myriad government procurement requirements.

I recently co-authored an article with Vijaya Surampurdi that offers a solution to this growing problem. In the article, “The Compliance Mentorship Program: Improving Ethics and Compliance in Small Government Contractors,” (published in the Winter 2020 issue of the Public Contract Law Journal), we propose that the government should incentivize large government contractors to help their small subcontractors develop compliance programs.

Specifically, we suggest that the U.S. “mentor-protégé” program provides a model that could be used to address compliance deficiencies in small businesses. Under the existing mentor-protégé” program, a larger, more experienced contractor serves as a “mentor” to a smaller contractor (the “protégé”). The mentor, among other things, guides the protégé through the complex procurement regime by sharing expertise and resources. In return, the mentor is provided with contractual opportunities and incentives by the U.S. Government.

We believe this model could be used in the compliance space by incentivizing large businesses to assist their small business partners with the development of internal ethics and compliance programs. Not only will this improve the anti-corruption programs of small companies, it will vastly improve the integrity of the government procurement system.

A copy of the article may be found here.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *