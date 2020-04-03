 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Anticorruption Program Advisor

Job Title: Anticorruption Program Advisor

Location: Washington, D.C., USA

Employer: U.S. Department of State

Description: The Advisor will provide specialized anti-corruption expertise to the design and implementation of anti-corruption reform programming criminal justice sector capacity in support of rule of law, support civil society in its role in holding governments accountable to the people, and facilitate the law enforcement community in pursuit of the operational objectives to deny the proceeds of corrupt practices and prosecute those responsible. . . Continue reading

