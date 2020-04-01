FCPA enforcement report for Q1 2020

During the first calendar quarter there were two corporate FCPA enforcement actions, including Airbus — the biggest FCPA resolution of all time.

(Looking back at Q1 enforcement over the past five years, during Q1 2019 there were three corporate FCPA enforcement actions, including MTS’ $850 million settlement. In Q1 2018 there were three corporate FCPA enforcement actions, six in Q1 2017, eight corporate actions in Q1 2016, and two in Q1 2015.)

During the first quarter of this year, two individuals pleaded guilty to FCPA-related offenses. The DOJ announced new indictments against three individuals for Alstom-related FCPA charges. A federal judge acquitted another Alstom defendant, Lawrence Hoskins, of all FCPA charges after a jury had convicted him. Two other FCPA defendants who had also been convicted by a jury of FCPA offenses were granted new trials, after a judge found that one of their lawyers hadn’t provided effective counsel.

Uber disclosed an FCPA declination during the first calendar quarter.

DOJ / SEC Enforcement Resolutions

Cardinal Health (February 28, 2020) paid the SEC $8.8 million to settle FCPA offenses related to a Chinese subsidiary that provided marketing services. In an internal administrative order, the SEC charged Cardinal Health with violating the FCPA’s books and records and internal accounting controls provisions. Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health agreed to disgorged $5.4 million to the SEC, plus prejudgment interest of $916,887, and pay a civil penalty of $2.5 million.

Airbus SE (January 31, 2020) entered into a $4 billion global settlement of bribery-related charges with U.S., French, and UK prosecutors. In the United States, a deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ imposed a criminal penalty of $2.09 billion — the biggest FCPA enforcement action ever. The DOJ agreed to credit amounts paid to French prosecutor Parquet National Financier (PNF) up to $1.8 billion. Airbus also paid the UK Serious Fraud Office €991 million ($1.09 billion) to settle Bribery Act charges. In the United States, Airbus also paid a further criminal penalty of $232.7 million to settle ITAR-related charges, and forfeited to the DOJ a €50 million ($55 million) bond in a civil forfeiture action for the ITAR-related conduct.

Sentenced Juan Jose Hernandez Comerma (January 8, 2020), 54, of Weston, Florida, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, fined $127,000, and ordered to forfeit $3 million. He pleaded guilty in early 2017 to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and one count of violating the FCPA. He was sentenced in Houston. Hernandez, the former general manager and part owner of a Florida-based company, helped bribe officials at Venezuela’s state energy company, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) in exchange for contracts. Indicted

Reza Moenaf (indictment unsealed February 18, 2020), 63, the former president of Alstom’s subsidiary in Indonesia, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was also charged with two counts of violating the FCPA and one count of money laundering.

Eko Sulianto (indictment unsealed February 18, 2020), 63, the former director of sales of Alstom’s subsidiary in Indonesia, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was also charged with two counts of violating the FCPA and one count of money laundering.

Junji Kusunoki (indictment unseal February 18, 2020), 57, the former deputy general manager of Marubeni Corporation’s overseas power project department, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was also charged with six counts of violating the FCPA and four counts of money laundering.