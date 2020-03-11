Job: Senior Director, Ethics & Compliance

Job Title: Senior Director, Ethics & Compliance
Location: Santa Clara, California USA
Employer: Applied Materials, Inc.
Description: Applied is looking for an experienced program leader and practical attorney who can evolve Applied Materials’ next stage ethics and compliance program. This position will be responsible for the global execution of key enterprise programs and policy focused on ethics and integrity, anti-bribery and corruption, FCPA, and third-party management. . . Continue reading
No comment yet, add your voice below!