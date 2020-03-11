 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Senior Director, Ethics & Compliance

Job Title: Senior Director, Ethics & Compliance

Location: Santa Clara, California USA

Employer: Applied Materials, Inc.

Description: Applied is looking for an experienced program leader and practical attorney who can evolve Applied Materials’ next stage ethics and compliance program. This position will be responsible for the global execution of key enterprise programs and policy focused on ethics and integrity, anti-bribery and corruption, FCPA, and third-party management. . . Continue reading

