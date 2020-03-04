Resource Alert: Spanish translation of DOJ guidance for evaluating compliance programs

Law firm Ritch Mueller has translated the DOJ’s April 2019 Guidance Document for the Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs into Spanish.

The unofficial translation includes both English and Spanish side by side, and can be downloaded here.

A Chinese-English side by side translation from Covington (courtesy of our Contributing Editor Eric Carlson) is also available here.

Our thanks to Mexico City-based Luis Dantón Martínez and Marta Loubet of Ritch Mueller, who are regular contributors to the FCPA Blog, for making this resource available to readers.