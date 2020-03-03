The compliance industry has a copyright problem

In the last three months, the FCPA Blog has been forced to ask due diligence companies, NGOs, law firms, and others to stop republishing our original content. Aren’t we all compliance professionals?

Anyone who has ever written a post for the FCPA Blog — or any other publication — knows how much effort goes into writing and editing each one. It’s heartbreaking and discouraging to see someone ripping you off.

When an FCPA Blog contributor emails us and asks why their original piece is circulating under someone else’s name on another compliance site, it’s a difficult conversation to have. It makes us feel sick.

In our experience, due diligence service providers are the worst offenders. One company copied full FCPA Blog posts en masse — scores of posts — and republished them on their own “blog,” creating the impression that that’s where the posts first appeared.

When we become aware of someone republishing our content without our consent, we send them a notice of a copyright violation. Some respond and take down the offending material, others don’t.

Of course it’s not all malicious. Many people we get a response from tell us they didn’t even think about it and are apologetic.

Why does it matter? The FCPA Blog is a sponsor-supported site. Our aim is to attract enough readers who will in turn support the sponsors, and allow us to continue publishing.

We generally consent to the publication of excerpts of up to 50 words on most websites and social media, with full attribution to the FCPA Blog and a link back to the original post. We consider that fair use.

We even consent to the republishing of full posts, under specific circumstances and on a case by case basis. If you are interested in republishing one or more of our posts, please ask. We work with many educational institutions and other public and private organizations that use FCPA Blog content with our permission.