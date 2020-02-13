At Large: Are we doing compliance all wrong?

Journalism professors will rap my knuckles for leading with a question (or two), but here goes: Are we designing our compliance programs all wrong? Are we programming our compliance programs for failure?
Consider this: Compliance programs are intended to be an antidote to greed. That’s because greed, as we all know, motivates corporate crime. So far so good. But what if greed doesn’t motivate all or even most corporate crime? What if something else is behind those FCPA violations?
Like fear.
Wait. Fear? Corporations aren’t afraid of anything. They’re big and powerful. They bully their way through life.
Except they don’t. In reality, corporations live in fear. At least the smart ones do. They know that every day, no matter how hard they try, they’re facing economic extinction.
Why? Because that’s capitalism. Someone out there is always trying to eat your lunch. This could be the day when a previously unknown competitor swoops in and takes it all away. Today you own the market. Tomorrow you’re on the trash heap of history. Remember MySpace, Compaq, Yahoo, Polaroid, and Netscape? Neither does anyone else. For those a little older, how about Blockbuster Video, and who has their old World Book Encyclopedia set?
Oh, you’re thinking, that can’t happen to Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook. They’re bigger, smarter, and more “modern.” They’ve surrounded themselves with giant moats that protect them from competition — interlocking patents, robot controlled distribution centers, a billion lines of unique code, the biggest user base on earth. Why should they be afraid of anything?
Moats, huh? Warren Buffett (of course) talked about them first. He said he searches for companies to invest in that have big moats. But he had another profound insight — that ultimately moats, even the deepest and widest, have no real value.
“Most moats aren’t worth a damn,” he said. No company is ever safe. That’s competition. The Oracle of Omaha, by the way, owned World Book Encyclopedia. Ten years after buying it he called it “Berkshire’s most difficult problem.”
Warren Buffett isn’t the only person who knows that moats aren’t worth the strategic plan they’re written on. In any corporation there are smart people — from leaders to worker bees — who get it. They know success in business is fragile and fleeting. Disruption happens. Technology shifts. Consumers move on. One day everyone is drinking pinot noir. The next day, it’s boozy seltzer water.
But hold on. Facebook has 2.5 billion users. That’s the greatest network-effect moat on the planet, the experts say. Notwithstanding Warren Buffett’s caveat, Facebook’s market position must be unassailable. The company has nothing to fear.
And yet . . . . that’s not how Facebook behaves. This month the Wall Street Journal reported that European Union antitrust investigators are looking into Facebook’s “alleged efforts to identify and squash potential rivals.”
If Facebook has an uncrossable moat, why does it allegedly need to “squash potential rivals?” Could it be afraid of them?
Ok, maybe Facebook is just greedy. That’s a possibility too. Greed also plays a role in a lot of corporate crime. I asked a former FCPA defendant why he had bribed foreign officials. “The short answer,” he said, “is that it started with fear and ended up with both fear and greed.” In other words, as motivators of graft, fear and greed are two sides of the same coin. They produce the same result.
But when a big corporation cops to an FCPA offense or other crime, we automatically point to greed as the reason. Fear isn’t mentioned. Are we overlooking something important?
So, let’s close this with a final question (or two): Has our fixation on greed distracted us from seeing how fear motivates so much corporate crime? And does that mean compliance programs are still falling short because we’re trying to cure the wrong disease?
5 Comments
Yes, yes and yes! And you know what the opposite of fear is? It’s TRUST. Ponder that!
Really interesting article. Thank you.
All negative emotions stem from “Fear”…greed is a negative emotion. All positive emotions stem from “Love”.
Love creates, builds and abundance/love has no “fear” of failure….because it is not “greedy” or attached to a positive outcome. It has no fear of failure in essence.
Fear can build wealth too but the foundation of anything build on this model is very different to the former because it is build on the fear of scarcity, fear of competition.
Question is how much fear (and what derivative of fear…eg. greed, bondage, poverty) is mostly commonly used to keep people’s greed in check, until more of us collectively move the abundance model? And what emotion will be required (if any) to keep us in check during and post the collective transition from building wealth based on fear to building wealth based on abundance/love?
Fear? Petrobras, 1MDB, Luanda leaks, Zuma-gate i.t.q. a matter of fear? Most of them: preempting intruders, blocking new entrants & silencing whistleblowers – with all means. Assumption of greed redundant while probably applicable to all of them.
Great article Richard. Thank you for churning the thoughts
However, isn’t it greed that breeds fear? The greed to get that extra piece of bread breeds the fear that one may not get it and therefore the wrong step.
An ideal compliance program should not cater to greed or fear but should emphasize that growth needs to be achieved in an overall sense. Taking the analogy of the greed for the bread, compliance should not only be looking at how the extra piece of bread was collected but also first to question whether there is an appetite for that extra piece, are there overall controls in place for the extra load or whether it will disturb the system and therefore lead to generation of extra crap?
One may say that is not the job of Compliance as it should concentrate only on whether fair means were used to get that extra piece of bread. That’s a piecemeal approach (pun intended). Engagement of compliance in business decisions from the initial stages of defining hunger and the need for growth can help overall development and help foresee risks and avoid pitfalls. Thus, it will help to avoid greed and therefore fear.
It is therefore important that Compliance is independently placed at the top and involved in the strategic business decision making process. Compliance should work at getting there. Are we there in the real sense…. ??…
To conclude, compliance is curing the right disease but is still not well equipped and is engaged after symptoms are observed and most times after being infected
Competing assumptions? A narcissistic sense of untouchability – self-overrating – might be a plausible candidate.