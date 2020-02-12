 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+6.33.34+AM-3

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Contributing Editor

Job: Director of Integrity & Compliance, Americas

Job Title: Director of Integrity & Compliance, Americas

Location: Sunnyvale, California USA

Employer: Juniper Networks, Inc.

Description: A highly motivated compliance professional to take a leadership role in coordinating overall Juniper’s Integrity & Compliance Program for our operations in the US, Canada and Latin America. The Regional Compliance Director will report to the Juniper Networks Chief Compliance Officer and partner with the business and other stakeholders to drive policy implementation, education and training, compliance controls . . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *