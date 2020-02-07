How much did the SFO spend investigating Airbus?

As part of Airbus’ $4 billion global settlement last month with U.S., UK, and French authorities, the company agreed to reimburse costs the UK Serious Fraud Office incurred during its investigation.

The Serious Fraud Office DPA ordered Airbus to disgorge €586 million ($647 million) and pay a penalty of €398 million ($439 million).

The DPA also requires Airbus to pay “reasonable costs” of the SFO’s investigation, an amount the agency set at €7 million ($7.7 million).

From the SFO deferred prosecution agreement with Airbus:

The SFO and Airbus agree that Airbus will pay the reasonable costs of the SF0’s investigation and of entering into this Agreement in the amount of €6,989,401 to the SFO. Airbus will pay this sum to the SFO within 30 days of the Court’s declaration under Schedule 17 Sections 8(1) and (3) of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 and, subject to paragraph 25 below, failure to do so will constitute a breach of this Agreement. The payment of costs is final and shall not be refunded.

With a total UK settlement of over $1 billion, the SFO had a return of 14,185 percent of the money it spent during the investigation.

The full DPA can be downloaded here.