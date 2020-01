Job: Manager, Ethics & Compliance

Job Title: Manager, Ethics & Compliance

Employer: Orbia

Location: Waltham, Masssachusetts USA

Description: The Compliance Manager is a valued compliance professional responsible for handling day to day operations of Obria’s compliance program. Reporting directly to Orbia’s Chief Compliance Officer, and based at a corporate hub in Waltham, Massachusetts, you will partner closely with stakeholders in five business units to implement Orbia’s strategic compliance initiatives and message a culture of integrity throughout the company. Your ability to work across various facets of a compliance program (e.g. training, communications, risk assessment, process and policy development, and investigations) will contribute significantly to Orbia’s compliance program and mitigate risk appropriately. . . Continue reading