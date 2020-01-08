Mastercard-produced training videos now available for everyone

Mastercard has followed the success of its first compliance training video with a second release, this time about the perils of getting too close and comfortable with third-party suppliers, agents, and other intermediaries.

“From Beach House to Blackmail: How Silence Isn’t Golden” is real-life compliance training. It depicts actual events leading up to my own FCPA violations, eventual guilty plea, and sentencing to fourteen and a half months in federal prison.

The 13-minute video is co-narrated by Keith Slotter, former chief of the FBI’s Global Financial Crimes Program, and Angélique Parisot-Potter, a compliance leader with decades of experience in regions as diverse as South America, Europe, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

The first Mastercard-produced compliance training video, “Behind the Bribe,” won numerous industry awards and has been hugely effective. Multinationals around the world have integrated “Behind the Bribe” into their online training libraries as part of their compliance training and awareness programs.

As a second release, “From Beach House to Blackmail” brings compliance training even further. It reaches those on the front-lines of sales but was also developed and produced specifically to support employees in supply chain management, procurement, support functions, as well as forward-based commercial teams.

Both videos are now available as part of a “library’ license” for short or long-term use, and subtitled in sixteen languages. A “day-pass” was also recently introduced which is perfect for showing the videos at sales and leadership meetings, as a focal point to increase awareness and sensitivity around these very real-world issues and challenges.

Karen Griffin, executive vice president and chief compliance officer at Mastercard, said: “We recognized the need to move beyond the traditional classroom exercise to help our teams understand the potential impact of bribery and compliance events. Richard Bistrong’s story does just that.”

Here’s the one minute trailer of “From Beach House to Blackmail:”

For pricing and licensing information, please click here.