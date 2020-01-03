 Skip to content

Job: Chief Compliance Officer

Job Title: Chief Compliance Officer

Employer: Zymergen, Inc.

Location: Emeryville, California USA

Description: Zymergen is seeking to expand its compliance program to guard against risks related to export control and sanctions laws, anti-bribery and corruption laws, and other laws and policies as they apply to its growing global business operations. The company faces potential compliance issues in both its client facing and new products businesses. As Chief Compliance Officer, you will develop, update, and implement compliance policies in these areas and provide guidance on a range of matters having compliance risks and exposure. . . Continue reading

