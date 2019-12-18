Twice-dead extractive industries disclosure rule comes back to life

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to propose another version of its rule to require resource extraction issuers to disclose payments to foreign governments for the commercial development of oil, natural gas, or minerals.

The SEC adopted the first version of its extractive industries disclosure rule in 2012, as required by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010.

But in 2013 a federal court in Washington, DC tossed the rule. Judge John Bates said the SEC’s refusal to allow any exemptions from disclosure was “arbitrary and capricious.”

After the court’s action, the SEC rewrote the rule to allow reporting companies to pursue case-by-case exemptions for commercially sensitive information or to comply with foreign laws against disclosing the payments.

But the rewritten rule also died. Congress used its authority in 2017 under the Congressional Review Act to override the SEC and repeal the rule.

Despite Congress’s action and the earlier court ruling, Dodd Frank continues to require the SEC to adopt a disclosure rule for extractive industries. The SEC said Wednesday its third version of the rule satisfies Dodd Frank’s directive.

The latest version would require resource extraction issuers to file a Form SD every year disclosing payments to any foreign government or to the U.S. federal government. Payments of $150,000 or more would be covered when total related payments are at least $750,000.

Payments from a subsidiary or controlled affiliate would also be included.

The SEC said the new version of the rule would exempt “smaller reporting companies and emerging growth companies.” There would also be “relief” for companies with recent IPOs.

Under the latest proposal, issuers would enjoy “limited liability” if they furnish the payment information to the SEC but don’t include it in securities filings available to the public.

About a decade ago a coalition of NGOs first pushed for the disclosure rule. The NGOs included Christian Aid, Global Financial Integrity, Global Witness, and Transparency International. They said payments to foreign governments were often bribes in disguise and hidden from opposition politicians and local NGOs.

Business groups on the other side said the disclosures could stigmatize U.S. companies for making legal payments to foreign governments and reduce their ability to compete globally.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act doesn’t prohibit payments to foreign governments. It outlaws corrupt payments made directly or indirectly to foreign officials, political parties, or other covered organizations to win or keep business.

Governments typically control their country’s resources directly or through state-owned enterprises. Energy companies, for example, usually pay governments for the right to explore for oil and gas, and then pay royalties on the eventual production.

The third version of the SEC’s extractive industries disclosure rule will have a 60-day public comment period before it becomes effective.